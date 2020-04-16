Avera Race Against Cancer goes virtual

1  of  2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year’s Avera Race Against Cancer has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of running in large groups, organizers are asking supporters to run to their computers.

They’ve turned it into their first ever ‘virtual race.’ You can still register and donate online where they’re encouraging you to create your own special way to show support.

“Even virtually, it will be just a new way to create energy in a time that is… difficult for all of us having to be stuck at home,” Karen Kayl, a breast cancer survivor said.

Kayl says her plans are to run on May 9th, the original day of the race, whether it’s by herself or a small group of friends.

