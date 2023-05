SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Avera Race Against Cancer starts tomorrow morning in Sioux Falls.

That means several roads in the southeastern part of the city will be blocked off. This includes Southeastern Avenue, 41st Street, Bahnson Avenue, 33rd Street and 49th Street.

The race is expected to end by 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution in this area during the race and to not drive into closed areas.