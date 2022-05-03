SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera announced a new Chief Operating Officer.

Photo from Avera.

David Flicek will add COO to his title and continue his duties as Chief Administrative Officer for Avera Medical Group.

Flicek was named the interim COO after Fred Slunecka retired in 2018. In his role, Avera says Flicek will lead all of Avera’s integrated operations of clinics, hospitals and long-term care centers as well as Avera@Home.

Avera said a search will open for the President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Flicek has been with Avera for 27 years.

“David is extremely qualified for this role with 35 years of experience. The integration he has facilitated between physician groups and hospital functions of the health system is phenomenal, and his appointment to this role will strengthen these ties and further streamline care for optimal efficiency and the best possible patient experience,” Bob Sutton, Avera President and CEO, said in a statement.