Avera, Monument to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sanford on Tuesday

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine have reached South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine on social media. Avera Health and Monument Health are each receiving the first shipments at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Sanford Health will receive a shipment on Tuesday.

The health care systems will oversee the administration of the vaccines in the state.

Vaccine shots will begin for health care workers as early as Monday, health officials said.

As vaccine doses become available, federal officials will allocate them to states based on population. Once federal officials determine how many doses of each vaccine a state will get, the state government will decide who will be first in line for the injections.

South Dakota is slated to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be given an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

KELOLAND News will be at Monument Health in Rapid City Monday as the vaccine is being received and used.

The South Dakota Department of Health has a 64-page vaccination plan, which you can read attached below.

