Avera, Monument to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sanford on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine have reached South Dakota.
The South Dakota Department of Health announced the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine on social media. Avera Health and Monument Health are each receiving the first shipments at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Sanford Health will receive a shipment on Tuesday.
The health care systems will oversee the administration of the vaccines in the state.
Vaccine shots will begin for health care workers as early as Monday, health officials said.
As vaccine doses become available, federal officials will allocate them to states based on population. Once federal officials determine how many doses of each vaccine a state will get, the state government will decide who will be first in line for the injections.
South Dakota is slated to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be given an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
KELOLAND News will be at Monument Health in Rapid City Monday as the vaccine is being received and used.
The South Dakota Department of Health has a 64-page vaccination plan, which you can read attached below.
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?
The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.
Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?
There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —
- Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”
- Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”
- Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”
Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?
The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities
- Risk for acquiring infection
- Risk of severe outcome due to infection
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of of transmitting infection to others
Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
How much vaccine is needed to cover Phase 1?
Estimations for the population for Phase 1A are 23,171. Vaccine dose allocation will continue under Phase 1A until the population is met. Phase 1B will start after Phase 1A.