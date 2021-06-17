Avera Medical Group announces new Family Health Center on East Side of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Medical Group has announced they have broke ground on a new Family Health Center at Dawley Farms on the East Side of Sioux Falls.

David Flicek, Avera Medical Group’s Chief Administrative Officer, says this new facility will be similar to the existing Family Health Center on Marion Road in southwest Sioux Falls, and that “this center will serve a growing sector of our city with a wide range of medical services.”

Avera Medical Group

Those services will include family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology, all within the $34 million 86,000-square-foot building. Also on site will be Avera’s second free-standing emergency department, similar to the ED at the Marion Road location, as well as laboratory and imaging services, including CT, X-ray and ultrasound.

Avera Medical Group

The building will have three stories. The first two floors will be finished right away and the third floor will be shell space for future expansion. Avera Medical Group has had a clinic with four providers in the Dawley Farm Village since 2012 with primary care services that include urgent care. Urgent care provides medical care during evening and weekend hours for urgent, but not emergent, medical conditions.

On the other side of Sioux Falls, Avera Medical Group Family Health Center – Marion Road was constructed in the fall of 2016. Currently underway is a $760,000 project to build out shell space on the top floor to expand some current practices including pediatrics and family practice. “Four years since we constructed that center, it’s full. We anticipate similar expansion over time at the Dawley Farm site,” Flicek said.

The estimated completion date is January 2023.

KELOLAND News is at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony. Watch for more coverage online and on-air.