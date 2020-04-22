Avera McKennan sees a record of babies delivered in one day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last week was a busy one for Avera McKennan as the hospital broke the record of the number of babies delivered in one day.

Right now, the world could use whatever reminder it can get that life is still happening, and the births of sixteen babies in one day last week has a way of doing just that.



“In light of everything going on, all the sickness and the uncertainty and the suffering that people are going through, it was really an incredible day to continue to bring life into the world and to put smiles on people’s faces and help them start their families or grow their families,” OBGYN Catherine Brockmeier said.



Doctor Catherine Brockmeier says it was a record for both herself and the hospital.



“The previous record was 15, is my understanding, with three doctors involved in the delivery of the 15 babies. So, I guess you could say we kind of blew it out of the water last week,” Brockmeier said.



Of course, there are precautions that are being taken because of the pandemic, but Brockmeier wants to remind expecting mothers that they are still here to help.



“Fortunately, my profession, we still get to experience one of the greatest joys and we’ll be there to do that with you regardless. So, we want that to be a really positive experience for you and your loved ones,” Brockmeier said.



Brockmeier says although 16 babies were born, it was done in 13 deliveries with a set of twins and a set of triplets making their way into the world. Congratulations to all the families.