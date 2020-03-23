Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

Avera lab validated for COVID-19 testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health in Sioux Falls will join the South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory as a verified COVID-19 testing lab. 

Avera made the announcement Monday afternoon. 

Avera’s Institute for Human Genetics worked closely with the state health department to establish guidelines on how pending tests are processed. Avera’s lab will allow the state to process an additional 200 tests per day. 

Avera announced the most critical and highly suspicious tests will receive priority. 

All test results from Avera will be sent to the state for reporting purposes. Patients with positive test results will be contacted with instructions how to care for themselves at home, symptom management and when to contact health provider if symptoms worsen.

Photo from Avera.
Photo from Avera.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss