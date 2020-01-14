Avera Human Performance Center opens near 69th and Louise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Avera on Louise campus is introducing a brand new facility this week.

The Avera Human Performance Center is designed to provide care and training to athletes and patients of all ages and abilities. The $14 million center is spacious at a size of 60,000 square feet. From volleyball courts to a gym and even a cycling room, it has a lot to offer.

“So 5 a.m. it’s open to exercise. Come do your work out etc. All the way until 9 p.m. you can come still exercise but if you have an urgent care orthopedic need we have services here from an x-ray to injections to regenerative medicine,” Ann Heiman, with Avera, said.

The center is home to Avera Orthopedic Urgent Care on weeknights and Saturday. A public open house takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.