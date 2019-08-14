Avera Heart Hospital wins American Heart Association dodgeball tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people spent Tuesday night getting active by dodging balls for a good cause.

Several groups in Sioux Falls joined up in an annual dodgeball tournament and that includes a team from KELO-TV. Other teams included Howalt+McDowell, Lawrence & Schiller, the Argus Leader, Avera Heart Hospital, US Bank and First Premier Bank.

The tournament, along with a raffle, raised money for the American Heart Association. It was the Avera Heart Hospital team that came out on top this year.

But as you can see, it was a lot of fun for everyone who went.

