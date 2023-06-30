SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health Plans has selected its next CEO.

In a release sent Friday morning, Avera Health Plans says David A. Lemperle will be the next Chief Executive Officer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lemperle is replacing Deb Muller, who is retiring. He will begin his new role in August.

Lemperle has most recently served as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for SelectHealth.

“Avera has a long-tenured history of providing compassionate care and I’m excited to help build on that legacy through Avera Health Plans,” said Lemperle. “Avera is an incredible health care system with a mission and culture that is second to none.”

“I’m excited to have David join the Avera Health Plans team,” said Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton. “With his valuable health plans leadership experience, we will build upon our strong foundation and continue to deliver exceptional services to our members. I want to thank Deb Muller for nearly 25 years of service to Avera Health Plans. Her exemplary leadership and countless contributions to the Avera Health Plans team have positioned Avera as a prominent player in the health plans industry.”