Avera Health investing $50 million in workforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera announced its making a $50 million investment in its workforce and raising the Sioux Falls-based health system’s minimum working wage to $17 an hour.

In a news release Wednesday, Avera says the investment in the workforce will “benefit each and every employee in various ways.”

Avera Health President & CEO Bob Sutton said health care is Avera’s No. 1 business and No. 1 priority. He told KELOLAND News Avera puts “our investment back into our people and in our facilities to care for our people.”

“$50 million was a number that was significant enough to make a difference,” Sutton said Wednesday. “And we know that’s an investment into our people that’ll be meaningful and drive results and be a boost to the economy in all 100-plus communities that we’re in across our footprint.”

The investments include:

$17 per hour minimum wage

Appreciation gifts

Pay increases of at least $2 per hour for current employees; some positions may receive a higher increase based on market

On-call pay increase

No annual premium increases for health and dental insurance

Cost reductions in select tiers for health insurance

$1,000 cash payments to employees who refer someone from outside Avera

40 hours of paid-time off front-loaded for new hires, rather than having to accrue hours over time

A new employee discount program

The Avera Health system has 20,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region.