Avera Health celebrates 605 day by giving back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic is still taking a toll on people and businesses all over South Dakota. That’s why Avera Health is celebrating 605 day by giving back.

The Avera Health 605 Day Challenge all starts just by buying some gift cards.

“We are going to, on June 5th, pay it forward or distribute those gift cards to those essential workers. Whether that’s a grocery store clerk, or a first responder or a doctor or a nurse. We wanted to be able to, once again, show them appreciation for all the hard work and efforts that they have put in,” Jordan Anderson, the Vice President of Sales for Avera Health Plans, said.

It’s to give back to the front line workers, while also supporting local businesses.

“This is a bit of a stimulation for small businesses. Just a way for people to get out into the community and to highlight some of those businesses that have maybe kind of had to shut down and had a source of income that’s been cutoff due to the COVID-19. So just maybe kind of a Spring refresh,” Darin Vos, the marketing coordinator at the Sioux Falls Food Co-Op, said.

And the Sioux Falls Food Co-Op wanted to help out as well.

“One of the representatives from Avera had came in and purchased some gift cards and dropped off a little note to highlight the 605 Day. Then we thought we would do a bit of a match so we donated a few extra gift cards as well,” Vos said.

Andersen says they are reaching out to organizations and individuals as well to help out with the 605 Day Challenge.

“The challenge, if you will, comes in in that we can’t do this alone. We certainly can’t touch and impact, or show appreciation, through gift cards to all of the essential workers here in Sioux Falls or across the state,” Anderson said.

Avera Foundation leaders in Aberdeen, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Yankton are also working towards the 605 Day Challenge.