Avera Health announces a $160,000 commitment over the next three years for Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota has been a crucial organization this year to help people struggling through the pandemic.

Wednesday, Avera Health announced a $160,000 commitment over the next three years for Feeding South Dakota.

The money will help the organization with its mobile food distributions.

“What our mobile distribution program does is it allows us to go to those communities, to take critical need food, good nutritious food, into these communities to help serve those under privileged individuals in those areas.”

This is the largest gift from Avera Health to Feeding South Dakota since their partnership began in 2015.