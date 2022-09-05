HURON, S.D. (KELO) -The last day of the South Dakota State Fair is Monday and it was also Avera Farm and Ranch Support Day.

Avera had a booth set up at the fair and offered vouchers for up to six free counseling sessions for any farmers or ranchers experiencing stress. They also were there to promote their farm and rural stress hotline which was started in 2019.

“This past summer, we were able to get some funding through the USDA Natural Resources for a voucher program. That opens up a lot of avenues for folks as far as getting help with therapy, those types of concerns. It’s a free program. The hotline in and of itself is 24 hours a day, fully confidential. We can get your help wherever you want. That help, we can do telemedicine. The biggest thing is we’re trying to do is reduce stigma,” Karl Oehlke said.

Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline