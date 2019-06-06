Flooding, wet fields and trade wars are causing tough times for KELOLAND farmers. The Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline is there as a resource for those in the ag community.

“The stress level is very high out there. Depression over the weeks and month thtat this has gone on has started to elevate and we are seeing more people,” Dr. Matthew Stanley with Avera Health said.

Farmers, ranchers and people who live in rural communities can call 800-691-4336 24 hours a day. The call is free and confidential. Trained counselors will answer the phone.

Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline resource is helping out the ag community