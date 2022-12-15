SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– The City of Sioux Falls is growing at a rapid rate. As the growth continues, more access to medical facilities is needed. The Avera Family Health Center of Dawley Farm is nearing completion and will provide just that.

The new Family Health Center will open its doors in January, providing more medical access to eastern Sioux Falls.

“It’s been a long time coming that we knew the growth would continue in Sioux Falls to add a facility like this and have the land here to be able to do that,” said Ryan Vanden Bosch, Assistant Vice President Primary Care.

The 34-million-dollar project is meant to be a one-stop center for families. The building is equipped with a radiology department, lab, pediatric care, an urgent care center, a free-standing 24/7 emergency department and more.

“Really, the goal of our family health centers is to be a neighborhood clinic where all of those services, lab, radiology, those ancillary services, as well are all under one roof,” Vanden Bosch said.

So far there are 17 physicians ready to start at the facility, which will allow thousands of patients to be seen.

“We’re a fully functioning, full service, 24/7, 365 days a year emergency department, we have capabilities to care for, for all patients that come to us, patients. We’re able to evaluate and be able to discharge home,” said Dr. Jared Friedman, Clinical Vice President.

As Sioux Falls continues to grow, the center will allow more access for families here and in surrounding communities.

“It’s just really nice for patients to be able to go to the appropriate level of care and have a building kind of close to their neighborhood,” Vanden Bosch said.

The center is located at East 26th Street and Veterans Parkway.