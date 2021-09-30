Avera employees show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees at Avera Health are sporting a little extra color in their hair for a good cause.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for a $10 donation today a local hair salon was offering pink hair extensions.

One nurse is taking part to show support for a coworker who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Just watching one of our own going through all of it. So that’s why it’s important to us to just kind of engage in whatever types of events we can to help anyone that’s been affected with breast cancer,” Avera registered nurse, Kristi Adams said.

Today’s event was for Avera employees only…but the public has their own opportunity to raise awareness.

Chameleon Hair Design, Stewarts School of Hairstyling and Vanessen’s Hair Salon will be taking part in the “We Care, Pink Hair” movement during the month of October.