Avera culinary staff makes lunches for first responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week’s tornado left a lot of damage to the Avera Behavioral Health Center in Sioux Falls, but that’s not stopping it’s culinary staff from helping others.

Employees were hard at work in the kitchen on Friday, putting together 150 lunches for first responders.

Vice President of Hospitality Tom Bosch says it all ties in with Avera’s mission.

“It’s really important for us to express that. Not only verbally but with our actions as well. And I think something as maybe as simple as a meal, when they don’t have time to get away and get a bit to eat, providing them with something is really important. It’s part of partnering with community and partnering with them in their time of need as well,” Bosch said.

Bosch says the company received such an outpouring of support after the tornado hit, this is one way they could say thank you.