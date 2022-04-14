SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More pickleball courts are coming to Sioux Falls.

Avera announced it will build 12 pickleball courts, the largest pickleball facility in South Dakota, on its Avera on Louise Health Campus. The pickleball campus will have 12 courts along with lighting and bathroom facilities.

Construction on the $1.5 million project will start in mid-May on land east of the Avera Human Performance Center next to 77th Street. The courts will be open and free to use by the public when completed in early August. You can view the design plans in the photo below.

Design photo from Avera.

“We look forward to the positive impact this will have in our community,” John Mathison, Avera Vice President of Specialty Clinics, said in a statement. “These courts will allow community members of all ages a chance to get out, have fun and live a healthy lifestyle.”

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

In Sioux Falls, outdoor pickleball can be played at Riverdale Park, Laurel Oak Park, Memorial Park and Sherman Park.

Indoor pickleball games have been played at the Sanford Pentagon, Avera Human Performance Center, GreatLIFE Woodlake Athletic Club as well as many other church and school gyms throughout the city.