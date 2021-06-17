Avera breaks ground on family health center on east side of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) A $34 million building that will offer a variety of medical services is coming to the east side of Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, Avera announced a family health center will be built in the Dawley Farm development.

This three-story, 89,000-square-foot facility will offer family medicine, urgent care, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine and dermatology.

And that’s not all.

Avera’s second free-standing emergency department will also be on site, along with laboratory and imaging services.

“It will be a one-stop-shop for a variety of health services right here on the east side,” Avera Medical Group Chief Administrative Officer David Flicek said.

The new facility will be constructed just northwest of the intersection at 26th and Veterans Parkway.

“As we looked at the growth of the city, and with Veterans Parkway just being finished, we see this side of town growing a great deal,” Flicek said.

Avera Family Physician Dr. Tricia Knutson will care for patients at the new health center.

“Sioux Falls is growing. We need more providers, more access to care, people need to be able to get an appointment when they need one so we’ll have openings for that,” Avera Family Physicial Dr. Tricia Knutson said.

The Avera Medical Group Family Health Center is expected to be completed in January of 2023.

Flicek says Avera delayed this project by a year because of COVID.

Construction will begin right away.