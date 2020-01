SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera is thanking a anonymous donor after the health system received a $5 million donation.

The donor requested $1 million be designated as a matching gift to support Coordinated Care, which helps patients overcome barriers to better health.

The donor also asked some of the money be used for security assessments and facility updates. Another project that will benefit from the donation is the Farmer Stress Hotline.