Avera Behavioral Health staff honored for keeping patients safe during tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been five months since three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls. Avera Behavioral Health Center was one of the hardest hit spots. But this weekend was about celebrating.

Saturday night 42 nurses and other medical professionals were awarded for the work they did in saving patients that fateful night in September.

“No one ever actually expects you’re going to get hit with a tornado or be in a tornado, especially while you’re working,” Rachel Haas, a behavioral health tech said.

“As the time went on we kinda had thought maybe it had passed by and gone over and maybe we were in the clear, but that wasn’t the case,” Ashley Farrell, a nurse at Avera Behavioral Health said.

As roofs were blown off and windows shattered, the medical professionals working at Avera Behavioral Health Center were tasked with doing something they ordinarily do, but this time, in an extraordinary situation: to keep people safe during a tornado.

Last night, the 42 medical professionals that took on that task were awarded the Heart of Behavioral Health award.

“And it’s also just a good twist on everything that happened. Like, bringing it into a better light of such like an intense evening,” Haas saiid.

Behavioral health tech Rachel Haas and nurse Ashley Farrell say that night showcased everybody’s personal strength from the workers to even the patients. They say it was a night of blessings in an unfortunate time.

“I don’t know how many people go to work and can say that I trust my co-worker with my life, because we really do. I mean, we saw it that night,” Farrell said.

Farrell says even the patients showed their strength that night.