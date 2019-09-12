Avera Behavioral Health Center will be closed temporarily

Avera Behavioral Health Center has announced they will be temporary closed. They are cleaning up after Tuesday night’s tornadoes and severe weather.

Avera says all patients are safe and many who are medically cleared have been discharged. Others are being treated at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Center. Avera is working with other state partners on proper placement of patients.

Patients who need behavioral health assessments are asked to call the Avera Behavioral Health Assessment line at 605-322-4065.

The Avera Heart Hospital is still operating and visitors can enter through the emergency department.

The emergency department remains open and all necessary surgeries are on schedule. North Central Heart Institute will remain closed Thursday.

The Avera Sports Institute will remain closed Thursday.

The main Avera McKennan campus remains open and all clinics located on campus are open.