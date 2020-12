SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera is expanding its behavioral health center in Sioux Falls. The multi-million dollar addition will include beds for people of all ages, including children and adolescents.

Avera also plans to offer residential addiction care for kids.

Courtesy Avera Health

Courtesy Avera Health

We’ll take a closer look at the plans and how Avera plans to pay for the new facility tonight on KELOLAND News.