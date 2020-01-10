Autopsy rules woman’s death a homicide, investigation continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators say someone strangled Pasqalina Badi to death, but so far there are no arrests or new charges against the suspect.

19-year-old Amir Beaudion remains in custody for a separate case, but police say he’s still the primary suspect in Badi’s death.

The interim Minnehaha County States attorney says any charges against Beaudion in this case could come out of Lincoln County. That’s where authorities found Badi, dead in a ditch. A preliminary autopsy report shows the cause of death is strangulation. Police are waiting for the final report, and they’re looking at other types of leads.

Four days after someone abducted 20-year-old Badi from her job at the eastside Walmart, authorities still have more questions about what happened.

“As far as the investigation goes, we’re still looking into that. There’s a lot of leads. There’s a lot of follow-up that needs to be done,” Sam Clemens, public information officer for the Sioux Falls Police Dept., said.

Here’s what we know so far– Investigators say surveillance video shows a man, whom another Walmart employee identified as Beaudion, following Badi to her car, getting in with her, and driving away.

“We know it began in Minnehaha County, the body was found in Lincoln County, so there’s different pieces we’re looking at and that’s one of the things to find out basically what happened and wear,” Clemens said.

Clemens says investigators are also looking at whether Beaudion may be connected to other similar cases.

“We’ve had reports. We’re looking into those and that’s another thing where surveillance video comes into play,” Clemens said.

Bond is set at a $250,000 for Beaudion for another case. He’s facing attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. A woman is accusing him of getting into her car and threatening her with a knife. He denies threatening her, and says he was asking for a ride.