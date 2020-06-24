1  of  2
Wildfire burning at Custer State Park

Autopsy confirms unidentified body found Tuesday is Angela Armstrong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An autopsy has confirmed the unidentified body found Tuesday afternoon in a garage is Angela Armstrong.

Armstrong hadn’t been seen since June 3. Sioux Falls police found her Chevy Traverse and body in a garage on South Beal Avenue on Tuesday.

Authorities say the garage did not belong to Armstrong. Police say there isn’t any indication as to why Armstrong’s vehicle was at the apartment complex.

The Minnehaha Coroner says the manner and cause of death has yet to be determined.

