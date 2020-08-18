AutoMania returns Saturday in Beaver Creek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday, a golf course in Beaver Creek will play host to hundreds of classic cars and more. The special event is called AutoMania and it’s free for guests.

It’s changed cities over the past 20-plus years but now AutoMania is finding a new home in Beaver Creek in southwest Minnesota.

“What this is is a great old fashioned car show. Shine and show is what we like to call it,” Gourley said.

Rick Gourley is the new organizer and says the free event will take place at SpringBrooke. SpringBrooke is a golf course, grill and events center Gourley owns.

“It’s going to be an exciting day. We’ve got food trucks, food vendors. We’ll be social distancing. That’s the great thing. This is outside. We can have this event and be able to enjoy the day and enjoy, I like to call them, works of art,” Gourley said.

More than 200 people have pre-registered to show their works of art. David Rowe with the Sioux Falls Corvette Club is excited to see AutoMania return after a short break.

“Everybody brings their cars, trucks, motorcycles, whatever and it makes it really fun because you get to see a ton of cars that way. Rather than specialty cars, you get to see a little bit of everything,” Rowe said.

Five local bands will perform on Saturday. Mogen’s Heroes will kick things off. John Mogen says it feels great to be back on stage.

“People want to hear music and that’s what they put us here for is to play the music,” Mogen said.

AutoMania has been known to draw large crowds and Gourley thinks Saturday could see guests come in from all over.

“It’s really close to Sioux Falls and Brandon and Luverne and down into Iowa. So we think we’re going to have some people,” Gourley said.

AutoMania revs up on Saturday at the SpringBrooke Golf Course in Beaver Creek. The free event takes place from noon to 10 p.m.