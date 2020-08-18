AutoMania car show set for Saturday

BEAVER CREEK, Minn. (KELO) — Fans of classic cars and more can get up close to the fancy rides this weekend at AutoMania.

The free event is taking place on Saturday at the SpringBrooke Golf Course in Beaver Creek. On top of the cars, there will be food trucks, “live” entertainment and vendors.

“Guys and gals bringing their cars in to be able to be seen and admired. Just a lot of great cars from many different decades,” Gourley said.

AutoMania revs up on Saturday at the SpringBrooke Golf Course in Beaver Creek. The free event takes place from noon to 10 p.m.