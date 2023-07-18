SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Autoland is partnering with Emily’s Hope to host a cruise night.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 19th at Autoland from 5:00 p.m. until the last car leaves.

Attendees will be able to marvel at a variety of cars, ranging from vintage classics to newer sleek sports cars and other interesting vehicles.

You are encouraged to bring your car to show.

A $5 dinner which includes a burger or hot dog, chips and a drink will also be served.

The proceeds from the dinner will go to Emily’s Hope.