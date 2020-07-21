Autoland seeing increase in car sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While many businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry is starting to once again see an uptick in sales.

Steven Widner has been looking for a different set of wheels for about a year.

Tuesday he stopped by Autoland in Sioux Falls to take a look.

“I’ve been looking for a particular style of vehicle that I like and I found one on this lot, just coincidence, and wanted to take it for a test drive,” customer, Steven Widner said.

He’s not the only one.

General sales manager Kyle Kneip says they’ve been seeing an increase in sales over the last few months.

“I think people are getting back into the market, they feel a little more comfortable coming out, their jobs are a little bit more secure, so they can come out and actually get a car,” Autoland, general sales manager, Kyle Kneip said.

But that wasn’t always the case. Kneip says the pandemic took a toll on business.

“When it hit in March we were originally planning on sales going down, we predicted about 30%-40% drop in sales, and for the months of March, April, and May we did see that drop,” Kneip said.

Now business is starting to pick back up.

“We have seen an increase here in the last few months, getting back to where our sales had been, and I think it’s one because the sales are still there from the months that weren’t there, we missed a minimum of 30, 40, 50 sales a month there from our normal numbers, so the sales are still there, now we are just getting those sales now,” Kneip said.

Sales from potential car buyers like Widner.

“It was a really easy process, I just came in and told them I was interested in taking a vehicle for a test drive,” Widner said.

Kneip says they have also noticed more people in the used car market so there is less inventory on used cars. But notes that doesn’t mean there aren’t cars to buy.