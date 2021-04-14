Authorities warning of business scam in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are warning of a scam that happened in the city.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says a person made a purchase of around $6,000 at a business in Sioux Falls. The person who went to the store to pick up the purchase gave a fake name and said he was with the city and told the business to bill the city.

Clemens says the city doesn’t have any charge accounts. The city will make purchases with a credit card or a purchase order. Clemens says he hasn’t heard of any scam like this in the city before.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.