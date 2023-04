HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Blunt Rural Fire Department is asking people to use caution on area gravel roads.

Authorities posted pictures from the area of 311th Avenue and 196th Street along the Hughes/Sully County line on Facebook.

You can see water rising and covering the road.

Officials say the road is not passable and that it looks like part of it is washed out. Authorities ask drivers to use a different route.