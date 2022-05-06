BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brule County are warning residents to be careful of a phone scam involving law enforcement.

The Brule County Sheriff’s Office said that a person is making calls pretending to be a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office. In the call, the person states that the person they are calling is involved in a legal matter and needs to provide money.

Authorities are asking people to call the Sheriff’s Office at 605-234-4443 if they have questions or would like to verify a call they received from the office.