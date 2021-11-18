Authorities warn of jury duty scam in Pennington County

by: KULLYN MEFFERT

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam.

Authorities say people have gotten calls from someone claiming to be Pennington County Clerk of Courts or something called Jury Services saying they owe money for missing jury duty. Victims are then told to purchase gift cards.

Officials say the Sheriff’s Office and Clerk of Courts will not demand money for missing jury duty. They also say that if you get a call from government or law enforcement demanding money, you should hang up and call them directly.

