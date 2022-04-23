PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in western South Dakota are reminded to slow down while driving amidst winter weather conditions this weekend.

Authorities in Pennington County say they have already had several vehicles go off the road and one rollover accident.

Rollover crash at the Keystone Wye. Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

The reported rollover, according to authorities, happened at the Keystone Wye.

No further information on the crash has been given at this time.

The roads on South Highway 16 near Keystone and Hill City, the sheriff’s office says, are very slick. That paired with high winds makes driving conditions questionable.

I-90 between Rapid City and New Underwood. Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

South Highway 16 near Keystone and Hill City. Photo courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

On I-90, between Rapid City and New Underwood, authorities report slush and ice also creating hazardous conditions.