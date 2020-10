SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in KELOLAND are getting the first taste of winter weather driving Tuesday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said snow is falling in areas north of Sioux Falls and county roads were becoming slick, especially on bridges.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down and to wear a seat belt.

The KELOLAND Storm Center Update is forecasting 4-8 inches of snow in Watertown Tuesday.

Get the latest road conditions at SafeTravel USA.