Authorities waiting on autopsy results of body believed to be missing hunter, Larry Genzlinger

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are waiting on autopsy results after someone potentially found the body of Larry Genzlinger.

Investigators say someone was repairing fence in the Deerfield Lake area when they noticed the body. It’s about two miles north of Genzlinger’s last known location.

Genzlinger was last seen on October 1st of 2019 while elk hunting with his nephew. Multiple agencies logged nearly 2,500 miles in their search.

“We’re just happy that the family is finally able to get some closure that was the ultimate goal, it was why we kept going out there as often as we did because we wanted to bring the family the closure that they deserved,” Lt. Dustin Morrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Based on his clothing, physical description and location, the body is believed to be Larry Genzlinger.

