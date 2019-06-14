Local News

Authorities trying corral bull on bike trail near Tomar Park

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:04 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- There's a bull on the loose on the Sioux Falls Bike Trail. 

KELOLAND News has received a photo of a bull walking on the bike trail in between Cliff Avenue and Minnesota Avenue near Tomar Park Friday morning. Authorities are working to corral the bull. 

KELOLAND's Max Hofer is heading to the scene. Stay with KELOLAND News for more updates. 
 

