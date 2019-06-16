Local News

Authorities telling people to be more cautious around water

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

Authorities are urging people to be more cautious around water after a kayaker drowned in Covell Lake Saturday night.

KELOLAND's Nathan Finster spoke with a member of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue who was the water rescue Saturday night.

Dustin Luebke is a firefighter with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Luebke says him and other crew members responded to the lake around 8 p.m. Saturday after two kayakers capsized.

When they arrived, lifeguards from the Terrace Park Aquatic Center were already in the water and had gotten one kayaker out of the lake.

"They did an excellent job at getting the first victim out of the water and then giving us a starting point as to wear to start our search," Luebke said.

Divers found the second kayaker's body around 12:30 a.m.  The names of the people involved have not been released, as officers notify family members.

Coming up Sunday night at 10, we'll hear from Luebke about some safety tips when being around the water.

We're also talking with the city council member who represents the district where the drowning happened.

