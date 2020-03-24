Authorities still searching for eight missing inmates in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight female inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without permission Monday night through an exterior door. Every woman was in the minimum security unit.
Women’s Prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations searching for the inmates.
If you have any information about the women please contact your local authorities.
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) confirmed an inmate at the women’s prison had tested positive for COVID-19.
