Authorities still searching for eight missing inmates in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight female inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without permission Monday night through an exterior door. Every woman was in the minimum security unit.

Women’s Prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations searching for the inmates.

Sylvia Red Leaf. DOC Photo.

Jordan Wakeman. DOC photo.

Philomene Boneshirt. DOC photo.

Alice Richards. DOC photo.

Carly Schoneman. DOC photo.

Kayla Lamont. DOC photo.

Kelsey Flute. DOC photo.

Pamela Miller. DOC photo.

If you have any information about the women please contact your local authorities.

On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) confirmed an inmate at the women’s prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.