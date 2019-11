GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a South Dakota man died after collision on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday near the U.S. Highway 281 junction at Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department says a semitrailer and two passenger vehicles were involved.

The name of the victim and other details about the collision have not been released.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.