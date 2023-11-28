SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff is showing how pushy scammers can be after one recently called a deputy.

“Yep so this is a scam call and it’s really unfortunate you guys are trying to scam people out of their own social and their own money.”

The scammers used tactics like the fear of an expensive order being charged and tried to seem real by naming local banks.

They also used pressure to try and get the last four digits of the deputy’s social security number.

The Sioux County Sheriff is reminding people to never give out personal information to anyone you cannot confirm their identity or purpose.