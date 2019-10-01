Authorities send phone scam warning after Sioux Falls woman loses $37,000

It doesn’t matter how old you are or where you live, some familiar scams are back in South Dakota. Authorities are investigating reports of illegal calls in Sioux Falls and Pennington County.

In one case Sioux Falls Police say a woman in her 40’s lost more than $37,000. Police say a woman in her 30’s lost $500.

“You generally assume that the elderly are the ones who fall for these scams, and they do quite often. But in the past year we’ve seen younger people, professional people. So it’s not something anybody’s immune to,” said Sgt Aaron Benson with Sioux Falls Police.

Over the weekend there were reports in both Sioux Falls and Pennington County. When people answered the phone, the callers claimed there was a warrant their arrest and they needed to pay money. Sioux Falls Police also received a report of a caller claiming to be with the Social Security Administration.

If you receive a questionable call police say it’s important to remember that most federal or law enforcement agencies will not ask you to pay in cash or gift cards. You should also ask a lot of questions and talk with someone you trust before you send anyone money.