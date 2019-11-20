Mitchell authorities seeking information on burned stolen vehicle

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Police Department is seeking information about a stolen vehicle found burned on the northwest side of town. 

According to police, a 2001 Gold Blazer was stolen in the 600 block of East 1st in between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Nov. 10. On Nov. 17, the vehicle was found burned in a field northwest of 8th Avenue and Elevator Road. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Mitchell Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700. A minimum cash reward of $250 is paid for information received from the Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest.

