SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public for more information on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash the left one person dead on Tuesday, October 25.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Avenue in Sioux Falls around 7:45 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and the Highway Patrol were also called to the scene where a pedestrian had been struck in the roadway.

“The deputies were not far way. They arrived and started lifesaving procedures on the pedestrian. They were assisted by a passerby that was also a medical professional,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain Adam Zishka said. “An ambulance arrived and he was loaded into it. He was ultimately found by those medical professionals to be deceased.”

An investigation was conducted on the scene, leading to some initial findings.

A 2004 Chevy Suburban is the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. The vehicle was pulling a utility trailer and was heading east bound.

The driver cooperated with authorities and was charged with DWI.

Several cars also passed the scene before law enforcement could arrive, including a vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

“One of the vehicles struck the pedestrian a second time. That vehicle didn’t stop and it continued east bound,” Zishka said. “That vehicle is described as a four door sedan, a late model, silver car.”

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information from the public or anyone who was possibly involved in the incident.

The public is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.