PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Oglala Sioux Tribe Dept. of Public Safety (OSTDPS) is asking for the public’s help in securing information in the shooting death of a young child that occurred on May 5.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the OSTDPS responded to reports of a shooting at 29604 US Highway 18, Pine Ridge, S.D., in which they learned a vehicle had shot at a home.

As a result of the shooting, a young child was shot and killed. The individuals have not been identified at this time and the police are asking anyone with information to please call OSTDPS Dispatch Center at 605-867-5111 or 1-800-CALL FBI.