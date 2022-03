MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted person.

The sheriff’s office posted a wanted poster on their Twitter page. Authorities say 28-year-old Cassaundra Crowell is wanted for abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to call law enforcement or Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.