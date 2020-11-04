Authorities searching for Pamela Dunn’s body at abandoned farm

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are sifting through dirt hoping to find a missing woman’s remains on an abandoned farm in Deuel County.

The Division of Criminal Investigation, Watertown Police and the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office are working together at the farm that was abandoned in the 1980s. Officials say they obtained a search warrant to go to the farm because of new information in the Pamela Dunn case.

Using backhoes and shovels, the crew is digging out a well. The group also has lights with them so they can work late into the evening.

KELOLAND News had a crew on the scene this afternoon; look for updates to this story on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.