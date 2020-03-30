Authorities searching for missing Woonsocket man

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sanborn County are asking help in finding a missing man.

The Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Eugene “Beaner” Prins has not been seen since 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The sheriff’s office was notified he was missing at noon on March 27.

On Saturday, weather conditions hampered search efforts by first responders, but family and friends conducted a search.

On Sunday, multiple agencies conducted an extensive ground and aerial search. Between three drones, the helicopter and the SDHP airplane, they conducted an aerial search covering more than 30 square miles.

Landowners in the area are asked to keep checking out buildings.

If you have information, contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 796-4511.