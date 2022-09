WHITE HORSE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing woman.

Shawn LeBeau, who also goes by Lamb, was last seen in White Horse, South Dakota on September 17 LeBeau was driving a red four-door Chevy Cobalt.







Anyone with information on LeBeau’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or tribal police at 605-964-2155.